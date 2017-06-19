Monday, 19 June 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Flying visit

MORE than 700 air cadets visited RAF Benson to take part in air experience flights.

They visited the station on Saturday as part of a cadet muster and took to the skies with more than 90 instructors in either a Puma or Chinook helicopter.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33