Flying visit

Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Monday, 19 June 2017
MORE than 700 air cadets visited RAF Benson to take part in air experience flights.
They visited the station on Saturday as part of a cadet muster and took to the skies with more than 90 instructors in either a Puma or Chinook helicopter.
19 June 2017
More News:
Boat club brings in £4,000 to decorate new clubhouse
MEMBERS of the Goring Gap Boat Club raised ... [more]
Former Piggott School pupils come first and second in village 10km race
A former student at the Piggott School was the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say