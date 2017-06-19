Identify moths

Monday, 19 June 2017

BENSON Nature Group will hold a moth breakfast at Millbrook Mead from 8.30am onwards on July 15.

It will identify what has been caught in traps overnight and there will be bacon butties for visitors.

