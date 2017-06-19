HeadlineHeadline

Monday, 19 June 2017

WHEN it comes to fighting an election, there’s no rest for the wicked.

John Howell, who was returned as Henley’s MP last Friday, stayed up all night to attend the count at White Horse Leisure Centre in Abingdon then stayed awake for the whole of the following day.

He tells me: “I couldn’t possibly have slept as I needed to mow my lawn. I didn’t have the time at any point during the election campaign and was pretty sure there were lions and tigers roaming around in it.”

Well, there are those who say politics is a jungle...

