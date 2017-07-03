Barbecue day

A SUMMER barbecue will be held at St Helen’s Church in Benson on July 16 from noon.

There will be burgers and sausages from the Benson Butchers, salmon steaks for fish lovers and a selection of salads as well as desserts.

There will also be a cash bar, a raffle and children’s activities.

Tickets can be purchased from Derry’s Den or by calling (01491) 200737. Prices are as follows: Adults £10; children £5; family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £25. Under-fives go free.