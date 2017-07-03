Monday, 03 July 2017

Drama by river

THE Mikron Theatre Company will perform two shows at the Waterfront Café in Benson on August 1.

Best Foot Forward will be  at 3.30pm and In At The Deep End at 8pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 (£8 for children). The proceeds will be divided between Mikron, the Friends of Benson Library and Leukaemia Research.

For tickets, call Sue Cooper on (01491) 835631 or email cooperfamy@aol.com

