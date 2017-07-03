Drama by river

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
THE Mikron Theatre Company will perform two shows at the Waterfront Café in Benson on August 1.
Best Foot Forward will be at 3.30pm and In At The Deep End at 8pm.
Tickets cost £12.50 (£8 for children). The proceeds will be divided between Mikron, the Friends of Benson Library and Leukaemia Research.
For tickets, call Sue Cooper on (01491) 835631 or email cooperfamy@aol.com
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say