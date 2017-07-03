Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
AN open gardens event will be held in Preston Crowmarsh on July 9 from 2pm to 5pm.
The proceeds will go towards the £36,000 refurbishment of the kitchen at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson, which will begin in August.
At least 12 gardens will be open, some with river frontage, and teas and home-made cakes will be served at The Old Mill House from 2pm to 6pm.
Tickets cost £5 each, which includes a map. They will be available shortly from Derry’s Den and the centre.
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say