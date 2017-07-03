AN open gardens event will be held in Preston Crowmarsh on July 9 from 2pm to 5pm.

The proceeds will go towards the £36,000 refurbishment of the kitchen at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson, which will begin in August.

At least 12 gardens will be open, some with river frontage, and teas and home-made cakes will be served at The Old Mill House from 2pm to 6pm.

Tickets cost £5 each, which includes a map. They will be available shortly from Derry’s Den and the centre.