Art displays

BENSON Art Group will hold an exhibition at the Millstream Day Centre on July 7 (7pm to 9pm) and July 8 (10am to noon).

There will be works in watercolour, acrylic, oil, water mixable oil, pastel and pencil depicting birds, animals, flowers, still life studies, portraits and landscapes.

A raffle will be held on both days in aid of the centre.

Entry on the Friday costs £3, which includes a copy of the catalogue, a glass of wine or soft drink and canapés, while Saturday entry will cost £1 to include tea or coffee or tea and biscuits.