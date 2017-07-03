Art displays

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
BENSON Art Group will hold an exhibition at the Millstream Day Centre on July 7 (7pm to 9pm) and July 8 (10am to noon).
There will be works in watercolour, acrylic, oil, water mixable oil, pastel and pencil depicting birds, animals, flowers, still life studies, portraits and landscapes.
A raffle will be held on both days in aid of the centre.
Entry on the Friday costs £3, which includes a copy of the catalogue, a glass of wine or soft drink and canapés, while Saturday entry will cost £1 to include tea or coffee or tea and biscuits.
03 July 2017
More News:
Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Scout leader honoured for more than 40 years of service
A MAN from Goring has been honoured for 41 years ... [more]
Councils disagree over land earmarked for new bypass
TALKS are to be held to try to secure an ... [more]
POLL: Have your say