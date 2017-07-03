Developer reduces number of new homes in revised plans

PLANS for up to 240 homes in Benson have been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council.

David Wilson Homes wants to develop a parcel of land to the north of Watlington Road and The Sands and another east of Hale Road.

Both sites have been included in Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan, which is due to go to referendum in late summer. The developments would include 40 per cent affordable housing, open space, children’s play areas and a community garden.

Land would be earmarked for part of an edge road, effectively a bypass around Benson.

The planning application says that following public consultation, the design of the road was reviewed and changes were made including:

l Widening and straightening the road.

l Changing the orientation of the proposed houses so none would back on to the road.

l Providing feeder roads and private drives from the road for ease of movement.

The developer adds: “A large area of open space will be provided to the north and east of the site, which will be accessible to all.

“Where possible, trees and hedgerows will be retained and enhanced. Some residents requested that the scale of the development is reduced. In response to this, the number of proposed homes was reduced from 260 to 240.

“This has allowed for more open space and an increased green buffer between the new development and Rokemarsh.”

The district council is set to make a decision by September 26.