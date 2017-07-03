Appeal for money to fix roads

BENSON Parish Council has been asked to help pay to resurface a road in the village.

Mark Gray, Benson’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, asked if the parish would make a contribution towards the cost of the work in Castle Square.

He said the cost would be about the same as the £90,000 being spent currently on the resurfacing of Church Road.

Asked by Councillor Rob Jordan how much the county was looking for, Cllr Gray said: “I thought maybe if you came up with something like 20 per cent.

“Castle Square will be a full repair like Church Road is having. They strip off the top two layers and put on a brand new layer which will last 20 years.”

He said Oxford Road also needed repair work but not as major as the other two streets.

“If they do that Benson’s roads will be in pretty good nick,” said Cllr Gray.

“They are targeting the money at places that really need to be done rather than spreading Tarmac willy-nilly all over the place.”

Council vice-chairman Jon Fowler said the request would be discussed at the next meeting of the parish council’s finance committee.