New furniture

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
FURNITURE in the lounge at Benson parish hall will be replaced with fire retardant pieces.
The move was identified as a priority in a recent fire inspection of the hall.
The parish council has agreed to spend up to £3,000 plus VAT.
10 July 2017
