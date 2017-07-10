Cakes to cash

Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
MORE than £580 was raised at a cake sale run by the Friends of Benson Library at Bob’s Corner in High Street.
Former group chairman and parish councillor Dave Rushton won the guess the weight of the cake contest.
10 July 2017
