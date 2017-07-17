Surprise tales

BENSON Library is holding a special book discussion as part of a summer celebration of reading focused on tales of the unexpected.

The event, which takes place on August 15 at 2.30pm, is free to attend. Tickets can be obtained from the library.

This year’s summer reading challenge, Oxfordshire Reads, will tackle the themes of “hidden depths” and “eureka”.

