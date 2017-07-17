GP surgery in revamp

A DOCTORS’ surgery in Benson is to undergo a refurbishment to improve its facilities.

The work at the Mill Stream Surgery began this month and will take about five months to complete.

The patients’ toilet will be upgraded to make it easier for visitors with mobility difficulties to use.

On the ground floor, the surgery will be built into the overhang by the entrance to create two new rooms. One will be a small confidentiality room to give patients the option to be able talk to the receptionists without being overheard. The other will be a new office for its secretary.

It will also be converting what is currently the secretary’s office into a new clinical room for minor surgery and other small procedures.

On the top floor there will be a new administration office.