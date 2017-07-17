Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

GP surgery in revamp

A DOCTORS’ surgery in Benson is to undergo a refurbishment to improve its facilities.

The work at the Mill Stream Surgery began this month and will take about five months to complete.

The patients’ toilet will be upgraded to make it easier for visitors with mobility difficulties to use.

On the ground floor, the surgery will be built into the overhang by the entrance to create two new rooms. One will be a small confidentiality room to give patients the option to be able talk to the receptionists without being overheard. The other will be a new office for its secretary.

It will also be converting what is currently the secretary’s office into a new clinical room for minor surgery and other small procedures.

On the top floor there will be a new administration office.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33