Memorial help

Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
Monday, 17 July 2017
MORE volunteers are needed to help maintain the garden around Benson’s war memorial.
The parish council currently has one person doing this on her own and would like more.
If you can help, contact parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038 or email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk
17 July 2017
More News:
Hundreds have a splash about on the river at fun annual rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people made the most of the hot ... [more]
POLL: Have your say