Memorial help

Monday, 17 July 2017

MORE volunteers are needed to help maintain the garden around Benson’s war memorial.

The parish council currently has one person doing this on her own and would like more.

If you can help, contact parish clerk Dianne Brooks on (01491) 825038 or email clerk@bensonpc.org.uk 

