Councillors dislike deli window

COUNCILLORS have objected to retrospective plans to convert a storage barn at the rear of a pub in Benson into a retail unit.

The building at the rear of the Crown Inn in High Street had been a deli but is now operating as a café called Chrissy’s Country Kitchen.

At a full meeting of Benson Parish Council, Councillor Philip Murray said: “It is a technical change of use and they haven’t got permission from South Oxfordshire District Council.”

Councillor Dave Olley added: “They have never had A1 (shop and retail) use granted for this particular building, that’s what it’s all about.”

Councillor Rob Workman said the council should support the use of the building as a retail unit but added: “The main thing for me is there’s a plastic double-glazed window in a listed building.”

Vice-chairman Jon Fowler said: “In principle we support businesses in the village but in this case, because of the lack of detail in relation to the works on a listed building, we would like to see more detail before we can approve it.”

He added: “For example, the installation of a uPVC window in a circa 17th century listed barn we feel is inappropriate.”

The district council will make a final decision.