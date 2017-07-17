Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Wardens to help youths

BENSON’S representative on Oxfordshire County Council wants to introduce “parish wardens” to communities.

Councillor Mark Gray, who is the the cabinet member for communities, wants 10 across the county in a pilot scheme.

They would wear a uniform, work about 20 hours a week and be funded partly by the authority and partly by parish councils.

“This person would be around and perhaps make older people feel confident and work with disaffected younger people,” he said.

They may also be able to discourage anti-social parking in towns and villages. 

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33