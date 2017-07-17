Wardens to help youths

BENSON’S representative on Oxfordshire County Council wants to introduce “parish wardens” to communities.

Councillor Mark Gray, who is the the cabinet member for communities, wants 10 across the county in a pilot scheme.

They would wear a uniform, work about 20 hours a week and be funded partly by the authority and partly by parish councils.

“This person would be around and perhaps make older people feel confident and work with disaffected younger people,” he said.

They may also be able to discourage anti-social parking in towns and villages.