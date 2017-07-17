Monday, 17 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

STAFF from a fast food restaurant helped clear overgrown allotments in Benson.

The team of 14 from the McDonald’s branch in the village worked at the site off St Helen’s Avenue. They filled a skip, donated by Grundon, with foliage after working for about four hours to help make the area ready for new users.

Councillor Patrica Baylis, chairwoman of the parish council’s recreation and lands committee, said: “Councillors are delighted with the result. The team worked so hard and we are really grateful for their hard graft. We will now be able to rent out the allotment easily, and it looks so much better. Many thanks to McDonalds!”

Claire Ray, assistant manager, added: “We are very happy to have helped out in our community and we look forward to future events.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33