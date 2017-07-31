Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Road closed for resurfacing

A SECTION of the B4009 in Benson will be closed while resurfacing work is carried out.

Work on the Sands, which is deteriorating, will take place on July 24, at the junction of Cottesmore Lane and Hollandtide Lane.

It is part of a series of road repair projects by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, costing a total of £700,000

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33