Art group's annual exhibition raises £310 for day centre

AN art exhibition raised £310 for the Millstream Day Centre in Benson.

The village’s art group displayed almost 80 pieces at its annual show held at the Mill Lane centre. Sixty of those were for sale and about 15 were bought by visitors.

The works on show included watercolour, acrylic, oil, water mixable oil, pastel and pencil pictures depicting birds, animals and flowers, still life studies, portraits and landscapes.

More than 100 people visited the two-day exhibition and were served refreshments. A proportion of the money from sales went to the centre as well as entry fees and money raised from a raffle held on both days.

Exhibitor Trisha Scott said: “It went quite well and we were pleased with the visitor numbers. We sold 25 per cent of the paintings that we had for sale, which is a reasonable number. I was very fortunate to sell four of my pastels. It’s not just about selling paintings, it’s about being an enjoyable event that Benson looks forward to. It is an event in the social calendar. People do like it and there’s a very loyal following.”

The group has now raised more than £10,000 for the day centre over the years. Next month, work will begin on a £36,000 refurbishment of the centre’s kitchen.