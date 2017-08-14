Monday, 14 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Extraction plan row

PRESSURE group Parishes Against Gravel Extraction may seek a judicial review of Oxfordshire’s mineral extraction strategy.

Oxfordshire County Council says that 75 per cent of mineral extraction will be based in the south of the county and 25 per cent in the west with 1.1 million tonnes extracted per year.

It is due to approve the strategy at a meeting next month.

Benson Parish Council vice-chairman Jon Fowler said PAGE believed the extraction figure was “fundamentally flawed”.

He added: “They are going to engage a barrister to look at all the evidence. If there’s a good chance of winning, they will go to judicial review.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33