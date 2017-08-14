Extraction plan row

PRESSURE group Parishes Against Gravel Extraction may seek a judicial review of Oxfordshire’s mineral extraction strategy.

Oxfordshire County Council says that 75 per cent of mineral extraction will be based in the south of the county and 25 per cent in the west with 1.1 million tonnes extracted per year.

It is due to approve the strategy at a meeting next month.

Benson Parish Council vice-chairman Jon Fowler said PAGE believed the extraction figure was “fundamentally flawed”.

He added: “They are going to engage a barrister to look at all the evidence. If there’s a good chance of winning, they will go to judicial review.”