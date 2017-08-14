Kitchen boost

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
BENSON Parish Council has awarded a grant of £2,300 to the village’s Millstream Day Centre.
The money will be split, with £1,000 going towards the centre’s kitchen refurbishment, and £1,300 towards running costs.
Work on the £40,000 kitchen project is due to begin this month.
An open gardens event held in Preston Crowmarsh last month raised another £3,000, meaning only another £3,000 is needed.
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say