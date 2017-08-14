Monday, 14 August 2017

Kitchen boost

BENSON Parish Council has awarded a grant of £2,300 to the village’s Millstream Day Centre.

The money will be split, with £1,000 going towards the centre’s kitchen refurbishment, and £1,300 towards running costs.

Work on the £40,000 kitchen project is due to begin this month.

An open gardens event held in Preston Crowmarsh last month raised another £3,000, meaning only another £3,000 is needed.

