Monday, 14 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Planning rather late

THE public’s frustration with the planning system has been well-documented — and no wonder with cases such as the one that came before Benson Parish Council recently.

The owners of a property in Old London Road, Ewelme, have been made to apply for retrospective listed building consent for the insertion of a steel support in a log store room... 30 years after the work was carried out.

At least the councillors were good enough not to object!

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33