Planning rather late

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
THE public’s frustration with the planning system has been well-documented — and no wonder with cases such as the one that came before Benson Parish Council recently.
The owners of a property in Old London Road, Ewelme, have been made to apply for retrospective listed building consent for the insertion of a steel support in a log store room... 30 years after the work was carried out.
At least the councillors were good enough not to object!
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say