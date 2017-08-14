Garden talk

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
GRAHAM GOUGH will give a talk entitled “Late perennial and grasses at Marchants” at Benson parish hall on October 5 at 7.45pm.
Mr Gough is a nurseryman and owner of the Marchants Hardy Plants nursery near Lewes in East Sussex.
The talk will be hosted by Benson Garden Club and all are welcome.
