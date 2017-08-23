Lorry driver hits the water for 90-mile charity paddle

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
Wednesday, 23 August 2017
A LORRY driver from Benson paddled almost 90 miles in a kayak to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.
Ian Trust negotiated 105 locks on his journey along the Kennet and Avon Canal and River Kennet from Bristol to Reading.
He set off at
He was supported by friend Phil
“The hardest part for me was getting in and out of the locks carrying the kayak and all my equipment 105 times.
“But to be honest it was sad that it came to an end — my body didn’t want to do anymore but mentally I wanted to carry on.
“There were lots of great sights and lovely people along the way.”
“It was a case of getting out and carrying the kayak a lot — it’s about
“I wouldn't complain if I didn't see another lock again for some time!”
Next August he will attempt to paddle along the River Thames from the source to Thames Barrier. “It’s very local and a great cause,” he said. “The charity says it costs approximately £2,500 per mission so if we can raise £5,000 we can potentially save two lives.
“They do wonderful work and anything I can do to help I will. I know that the money raised will make a lot of difference.”
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ian-trust
23 August 2017
