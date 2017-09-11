Monday, 11 September 2017

Referendum on neighbourhood plan put back to next year

A REFERENDUM on Benson’s neighbourhood plan is now un likely to be held until next year.

The volunteers compiling the document say the process has taken longer than expected.

The draft plan, which names sites to the north of the village for 320 new homes, was due to be voted on in late summer following public consultation.

But the neighbourhood plan team say they have been held up while working through all the comments and making revisions.

In a statement, the team said: “The whole process has taken considerably longer than we had hoped, almost entirely due to factors outside our control.”

It said it was “close” to having a plan that it hoped would be “acceptable” to South Oxfordshire District Council and would be passed fit by the inspector appointed to examine it. The draft would be submitted to the council in October in the hope that the inspection would begin in late November and the referendum held early in the new year.

A village meeting will be held once the document has been cleared for examination.

