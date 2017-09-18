Homes appeal

AN architect is to appeal against a decision not to allow 120 new homes in Benson.

WestWaddy applied for planning permission to develop land south of Watlington Road but South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee refused on the grounds of the impact on the landscape, rural setting, agricultural land and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The site, which is owned by Ray Stiles, has not been included in Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan, which will go to referendum next year.