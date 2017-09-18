Village tidy-up

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
A NEW volunteer group in Benson is appealing for people to help tidy up the village.
Pride in Benson will meet for the first time at Bob’s Corner in front of Lloyd’s Pharmacy next Saturday (September 23) at 10am.
Helpers will work until 1pm sweeping, removing weeds and cleaning street furniture.
Volunteers should come with garden gloves, brooms and weeding tools.
If you can help, email John Sharman at mrjohnsharman
@hotmail.co.uk
18 September 2017
More News:
Watlington get their league campaign off to winning start
WATLINGTON’S newly re-formed reserve team began ... [more]
Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best
GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two ... [more]