Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Climbing for charity

STAFF at a Benson dental practice helped raise £9,200 for charity by climbing Mount Snowdon.

Thirteen employees of Imogen Dental in High Street and a sister surgery in Kingsclere made the 3,560ft climb in aid of the Ark Cancer Centre, an NHS treatment unit to be built in Hampshire.

Dr Neel Tank, owner and principal dentist, said: “This was a demanding challenge as we had to climb very wet and slippery rocky terrain, steep inclines, natural waterfalls and, at times, narrow treacherous ledges.

“The promised view from the summit may have been shrouded by heavy rain and low cloud but the smiles and jubilation all round showed that we relished our success.

“In addition to supporting Ark Cancer Centre charity, our efforts were dedicated to friends, family members and patients whose lives were, or are, affected by cancer. We hope the money raised will help make a difference to others.

“A heartfelt thank-you to everyone who has generously supported us.”

