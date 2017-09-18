Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Panel meeting

BENSON Patients’ Panel will hold its annual open meeting in the parish hall lounge on Monday at 7.30pm.

Dr Lucy Jenkins will be speaking about her recent sabbatical at Padhar Hospital in India. All are welcome.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33