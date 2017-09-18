Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Benefit shows

THE Friends of Benson Library have received a donation of £580 thanks to two shows staged by the Mikron Theatre Company in the village.

Best Foot Forward and In At The Deep End were performed at the Waterfront Café last month.

The group also gave £120 to Bloodwise for leukaemia research and £70 to the RNLI.

