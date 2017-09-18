Homes vision

A DEVELOPER is to present its plans for new housing in Benson tonight (Friday).

Thomas Homes, of Thatcham, has submitted an application for 84 homes on farmland to the west of Hale Road.

It is holding a public consultation at the parish hall in Sunnyside from 6pm to 9pm where people will be able to see the plans and talk to members of the project team.

The site has been included in Benson’s draft neighbourhood plan, which is due to go to referendum next year.