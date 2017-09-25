Honour for meteorologist

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
A BLUE plaque in honour of meteorologist William Henry Dines is to be installed in Observatory Close, Benson, in May.
Dines, a leading inventor of meteorological instruments, lived and worked in a large house where the street now is.
To coincide with the event, the Bensington Society plans to hold an interactive exhibition about weather and water on May 19.
For more information, call Sue Cooper on (01491) 835631.
