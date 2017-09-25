Floor repairs

BENSON Parish Council is to spend about £4,000 to sand, clean and seal the floor in the parish hall.

The work will be carried out by ACH Flooring Services, of Cowley, and will include marking out the badminton court.

The council is to spend up to £1,200 plus VAT on replacing two benches in Sunnyside, one by the “kicking wall” and the other by the entrance to Hale Road.

The new benches will be made of recycled plastic and bolted to the ground.

Councillors have also agreed to consider installing a defibrillator at the parish hall.