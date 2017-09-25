New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
Monday, 25 September 2017
WORK is to be carried out on a large willow tree at a Benson beauty spot so that “forest school” classes can take place there.
The parish council has agreed to spend no more than £645 plus VAT on the tree in Bertie West Field. The remedial work will include cutting branches and supporting others.
It follows a request from the village primary school.
25 September 2017
