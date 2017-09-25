Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

WORK is to be carried out on a large willow tree at a Benson beauty spot so that “forest school” classes can take place there.

The parish council has agreed to spend no more than £645 plus VAT on the tree in Bertie West Field. The remedial work will include cutting branches and supporting others.

It follows a request from the village primary school.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33