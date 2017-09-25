Children's war

New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
LIZ WOOLLEY will give a talk called “Children’s experiences of the Second World War in Oxfordshire” to the Bensington Society’s history group in the Canon’s Room of St Helen’s Church in Bension on October 9 at 7.30pm.
Mrs Woolley is a member of the Oxfordshire Local History Association.
Tickets cost £3 for society members and £4 for others and are available from Sue Brown on (01491) 837885.
