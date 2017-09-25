Children's war

LIZ WOOLLEY will give a talk called “Children’s experiences of the Second World War in Oxfordshire” to the Bensington Society’s history group in the Canon’s Room of St Helen’s Church in Bension on October 9 at 7.30pm.

Mrs Woolley is a member of the Oxfordshire Local History Association.

Tickets cost £3 for society members and £4 for others and are available from Sue Brown on (01491) 837885.