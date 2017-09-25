Monday, 25 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children's war

LIZ WOOLLEY will give a talk called “Children’s experiences of the Second World War in Oxfordshire” to the Bensington Society’s history group in the Canon’s Room of St Helen’s Church in Bension on October 9 at 7.30pm.

Mrs Woolley is a member of the Oxfordshire Local History Association.

Tickets cost £3 for society members and £4 for others and are available from Sue Brown on (01491) 837885.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33