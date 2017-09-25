PLANS to convert a storage barn at the rear of a pub in Benson into a retail unit have been approved.

The building behind the Crown Inn in High Street had been a deli but is now operating as a café called Chrissy’s Country Kitchen.

Benson Parish Council had initially objected to the retrospective application of the installation of uPVC doors in a 17th century barn.

However, this was withdrawn on the basis of a condition requiring removal of the doors within six months and their replacement with a suitable timber- or metal- framed alternative.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approved the plans, saying they did not harm the historic fabric or special character of the Grade II listed building.