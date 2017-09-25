New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Monday, 25 September 2017
PLANS to convert a storage barn at the rear of a pub in Benson into a retail unit have been approved.
The building behind the Crown Inn in High Street had been a deli but is now operating as a café called Chrissy’s Country Kitchen.
Benson Parish Council had initially objected to the retrospective application of the installation of uPVC doors in a 17th century barn.
However, this was withdrawn on the basis of a condition requiring removal of the doors within six months and their replacement with a suitable timber- or metal- framed alternative.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approved the plans, saying they did not harm the historic fabric or special character of the Grade II listed building.
25 September 2017
More News:
New school not included in draft of neighbourhood plan
A DEVELOPER’S offer to build a new £6million ... [more]
Wargrave Local History Society - The history of the WI
A PRESENTATION about the history of the Women’s ... [more]
Sponsored swimmers go that extra length for lido appeal
MORE than 60 people took part in a sponsored swim ... [more]
Ultrafast broadband on way to village centre after all
ULTRAFAST broadband is to be made available in ... [more]