Library quiz

THE Friends of Benson Library will hold its annual quiz in the parish hall on November 24 at 7pm.

Teams of six or eight are needed. The group is asking for donations as entries so that it can claim an additional 25 per cent Gift Aid.

Entry forms will be available soon from Sue and David Cooper by emailing cooperfamy@aol.com or from Benson Library and Derry’s Den.

