War centenery

A WORKING group has been formed to explore how Benson will commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War.

It will consist of parish councillors and members of the public.

Councillors Fiona Lovesey and Patricia Baylis have volunteered and £2,000 of funding has already been approved by the council.

