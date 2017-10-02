Volunteers meet to seep and collect leaves in village centre

A NEW volunteer group helping to keep Benson tidy met for the first time on Saturday.

Pride in Benson met near Bob’s Corner, in the High Street, and swept the area, cleared the block paving and collected leaves in front of the Lloyds pharmacy.

The group was started by villager John Sharman, 59, of Westfield Road, and he was joined by five other volunteers.

He said: “The idea is to be a local group which probably once a month will do jobs which seem to have been forgotten.

“We really wanted to start on perhaps the most visible area of the village centre which needed attention.

“You can moan to the parish, district and county councils but money is tight at the moment and sometimes it’s best just to go and do it yourself. I was a parish councillor in Cholsey for 10 years and I know how these things work.

“With people seeing us doing it, it raises the profile and makes people think to sweep outside their own house. Benson is a great place to live and I think we need to take a bit of pride in it. Hopefully we’ll make a difference.”

Mr Sharman added: “Everyone felt really pleased at the end of it and satisfied with what we did.

“We’re open to ideas and we’re trying to co-ordinate with the regular litter pick that they do in Benson. Hopefully this will be in addition to that.”

The group will next meet on October 28 where it will work its way along the High Street in front of the parade of shops.

If you would like to join the group email mrjohnsharman@hotmail.co.uk