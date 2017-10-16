Monday, 16 October 2017

Play area cash delay

PLANS to spend thousands of pounds on new play equipment in Benson have been deferred.

The parish council wants to spend a maximum of £16,500 plus VAT on a zip wire and viper rope for the St Helen’s Avenue play area.

But several councillors said they hadn’t seen the proposed layout of the equipment.

Theequipment was chosen by pupils at Benson Primary School and will be subject to a consultation with neighours.

South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed a grant of £6,060 towards the cost of the work.

The parish council agreed to defer the issue until a copy of the layout has been circulated.

