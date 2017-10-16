£1,945 to fix steps

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
EMERGENCY repair work is to be carried out at an entrance to a riverside beauty spot in Benson.
Steps down to the Rivermead recreation area have been closed off by the parish council because they have deteriorated.
Councillor Patricia Baylis said: “The wooden uprights are rotting and the wood chippings have more or less disappeared.”
The council has agreed to pay a company called Azalea £1,945 to install sleeper steps with wood chipping infill.
The alternatives were to have a concrete slope or steps costing £1,665, or to close the entrance permanently.
