Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

£1,945 to fix steps

EMERGENCY repair work is to be carried out at an entrance to a riverside beauty spot in Benson.

Steps down to the Rivermead recreation area have been closed off by the parish council because they have deteriorated.

Councillor Patricia Baylis said: “The wooden uprights are rotting and the wood chippings have more or less disappeared.”

The council has agreed to pay a company called Azalea £1,945 to install sleeper steps with wood chipping infill.

The alternatives were to have a concrete slope or steps costing £1,665, or to close the entrance permanently.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33