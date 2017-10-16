Grant bid deferred

Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
A DECISION on a Benson community group’s request for a grant of almost £8,000 has been delayed.
The Friends of Benson Library asked the parish council for a grant of up to £3,898.18 a year for the next two financial years.
It received a grant of £3,600 for the current year.
A meeting of the council heard that the group was struggling to raise funds and find trustees.
But the group’s former chairman Dave Rushton said he was surprised at the size of the requested grant, adding: “When I stood down as chairman this year there was three years of funding in the pot.”
The council deferred a decision pending an examination of the group’s accounts.
16 October 2017
