Monday, 16 October 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grant bid deferred

A DECISION on a Benson community group’s request for a grant of almost £8,000 has been delayed.

The Friends of Benson Library asked the parish council for a grant of up to £3,898.18 a year for the next two financial years.

It received a grant of £3,600 for the current year.

A meeting of the council heard that the group was struggling to raise funds and find trustees.

But the group’s former chairman Dave Rushton said he was surprised at the size of the requested grant, adding: “When I stood down as chairman this year there was three years of funding in the pot.”

The council deferred a decision pending an examination of the group’s accounts.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33