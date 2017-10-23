Village gift shop sold

A CARD and gift shop in Benson has changed hands.

Derry’s Den in High Street has been sold by Sue Hill after 20 years to Elisa Hill as a going concern. The women are not related.

Sue Hill said: “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Benson and surrounding villages for their custom, their friendliness and the daily chances to sort out the problems of the world!

“Benson is a great community, where people on the whole take the time to support and care for others. A rarity in the 21st century.

“Please keep Derry’s Den and the other village shops going by using them as much as you can.

“They are a great asset and the owners try hard to provide you with a good selection of goods, but they can only do it with your support.”

Miss Hill, 24, from High Wycombe, recently graduated from Coventry University in business studies.

She started her own business making chocolates while at university and now stocks these at Derry’s Den.

She said: “When I saw this I thought it was a great opportunity to have my own business.

“I’m keeping it as it is and people are happy with that.”