Charity race

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
MORE than £5,000 was raised for Cancer Research with a Race for Life event at Benson Primary School.
Children and staff tackled a 5km route to Warborough and back in June while wearing pink T-shirts and trainers.
Everyone received a medal before a mass picnic was held on the school field.
23 October 2017
