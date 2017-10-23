Taste of Italy

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
Monday, 23 October 2017
AN Italian evening will be held at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.15pm.
Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Prosecco and nibbles followed by a four-course Italian meal with half a bottle of wine per person.
A vegetarian option will be available if you let organisers know when you buy your ticket.
Tickets cost £25 per person and are available from the centre and Derry’s Den.
