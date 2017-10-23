Monday, 23 October 2017

Taste of Italy

AN Italian evening will be held at the Millstream Day Centre in Benson tomorrow (Saturday) at 7.15pm.

Guests will be welcomed with a glass of Prosecco and nibbles followed by a four-course Italian meal with half a bottle of wine per person.

A vegetarian option will be available if you let organisers know when you buy your ticket.

Tickets cost £25 per person and are available from the centre and Derry’s Den.

