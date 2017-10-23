Monday, 23 October 2017

Plot cost rise

THE cost of hiring an alloment in Benson is to rise by two per cent to cover inflation.

The parish council has agreed the increase, which will cover the period from October 2018 to September 2019.

The council has to notify allotment holders of fee increases a year in advance.

Councillor Patricia Baylis said it would equate to “a few pence”.

