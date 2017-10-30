Plan meeting

Monday, 30 October 2017

A PUBLIC meeting to discuss Benson’s neighbourhood plan will be held at the parish hall on November 4 at 2pm.

The document names sites to the north of the village for 320 new homes.

The meeting will be given an update on progress towards a referendum and final approval by an inspector and South Oxfordshire District Council.

