Plan meeting

Monday, 30 October 2017
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss Benson’s neighbourhood plan will be held at the parish hall on November 4 at 2pm.
The document names sites to the north of the village for 320 new homes.
The meeting will be given an update on progress towards a referendum and final approval by an inspector and South Oxfordshire District Council.
30 October 2017
