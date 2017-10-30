Monday, 30 October 2017

Friend appeal

THE Friends of Benson Library group is appealing for more volunteers.

It needs a children’s rhymetime helper (half an hour a month on a Thursday at 10am), event organisers, a library volunteer co-ordinator, a membership secretary, a sponsorship/grants fund-raising officer and a National Libraries Week promoter.

To volunteer, email chairwoman Anna Malkin at aamalkin@outlook.com

