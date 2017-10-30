Friend appeal

DEBBIE McGEE had never heard of her future ... [more]
Monday, 30 October 2017
THE Friends of Benson Library group is appealing for more volunteers.
It needs a children’s rhymetime helper (half an hour a month on a Thursday at 10am), event organisers, a library volunteer co-ordinator, a membership secretary, a sponsorship/grants fund-raising officer and a National Libraries Week promoter.
To volunteer, email chairwoman Anna Malkin at aamalkin@outlook.com
30 October 2017
