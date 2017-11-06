Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
BENSON Parish Council has diverted more than £7,500 from its youth hall replacement budget into other projects.
The council has agreed to transfer £3,500 to the grants budget because of a “significant” overspend and £4,100 to the parish hall floor refurbishment budget.
It has also awarded grants to Be Free Young Carers (£200), Benson Poppy Appeal and wreath (£150), the Oxford Samaritans (£130) and Clean Slate, a counselling charity (£100).
06 November 2017
More News:
Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
POLL: Have your say