Monday, 06 November 2017

BENSON Parish Council has diverted more than £7,500 from its youth hall replacement budget into other projects.

The council has agreed to transfer £3,500 to the grants budget because of a “significant” overspend and £4,100 to the parish hall floor refurbishment budget.

It has also awarded grants to Be Free Young Carers (£200), Benson Poppy Appeal and wreath (£150), the Oxford Samaritans (£130) and Clean Slate, a counselling charity (£100).

