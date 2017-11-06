Inspired choice

Children discover inspiration at half-term craft workshops
CHILDREN enjoyed Halloween-themed craft workshops ... [more]
Monday, 06 November 2017
A SERGEANT from RAF Benson has been given an award for inspiring young people to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Paula Cil received her STEM award at the House of Lords. She was also named outstanding new STEM ambassador for the significant contribution she has made at RAF Benson and to young people in the area.
06 November 2017
